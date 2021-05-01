Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.65%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

