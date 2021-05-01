Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$31.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.30. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$7.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.29%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.