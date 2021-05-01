TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.63.

TFII stock opened at C$107.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$108.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.76.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

