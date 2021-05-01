PTON (PTON) Trading Up 29.9% This Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. PTON has a total market capitalization of $430,252.29 and $544.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PTON has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.03 or 0.00834524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045403 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

