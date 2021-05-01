BITTO (BITTO) Trading Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One BITTO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. BITTO has a market cap of $1.07 million and $136,576.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITTO has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00074478 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003370 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

