Denali Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after acquiring an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

