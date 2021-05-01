Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 340,903 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,903 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $149.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $150.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

