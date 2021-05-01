NFTX Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.00 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. NFTX has a market capitalization of $67.00 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $143.03 or 0.00247110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.03 or 0.00834524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045403 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

