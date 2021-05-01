Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,300 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.90 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.