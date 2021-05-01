BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.39 ($62.81) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.56. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

