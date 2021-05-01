Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.27 ($139.14).

SAF opened at €124.18 ($146.09) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €119.54 and its 200 day moving average is €113.26. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

