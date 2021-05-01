Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

