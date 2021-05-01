Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,050 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

