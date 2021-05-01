Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,631 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 558.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.08. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

