Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 138.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.58 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

