Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 139.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

FBND stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

