Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,462 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

