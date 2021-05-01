Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Shares of EXP opened at $138.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,201,543.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

