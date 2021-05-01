30,681 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

