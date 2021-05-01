State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $94,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 76.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $372.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.