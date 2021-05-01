Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $74.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.61.

SF opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

