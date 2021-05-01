Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Securities

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.63.

RHI opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 106.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Robert Half International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

