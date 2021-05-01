USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

USAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

