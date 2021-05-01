First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 4.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $74.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.