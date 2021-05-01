Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $244.29 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.80.

