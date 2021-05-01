Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 674.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 158.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 166,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

