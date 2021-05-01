Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $110.65 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

