Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 288 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $236,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 47,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

