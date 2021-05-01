Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $265.87 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $153.72 and a 1 year high of $269.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

