CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

