First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,808,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $44.03 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

