Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $777,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

