State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331,515 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $315,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

