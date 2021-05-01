Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $236.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

