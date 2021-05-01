Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $111,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.64 and its 200-day moving average is $436.31. The company has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.