Argent Advisors Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

