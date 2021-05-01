Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AIT opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $97.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

