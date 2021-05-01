Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AIRC stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

