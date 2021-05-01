$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

