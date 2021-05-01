Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Hubbell stock opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $993,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $654,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

