Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

