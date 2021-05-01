VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 119.0% in April

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 673,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $7.60 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

