MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $68.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. MarineMax has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $63.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 684.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

