JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $270.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.