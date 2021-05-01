K21 (K21) Market Cap Reaches $15.36 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00005980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, K21 has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $1.05 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00066945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.84 or 0.00829723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045265 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

