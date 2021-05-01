Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

