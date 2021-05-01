Jefferies Financial Group Increases Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $135.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Shares of OC stock opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

