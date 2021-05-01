United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $205.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

