Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading 16.6% Higher This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $23,046.21 and $87.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00283241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.42 or 0.01079200 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00723576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.03 or 0.99421658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

