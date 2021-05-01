Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

